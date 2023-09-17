ltr
Cronicas Fueguinas: Denuncia por cuatrerismo, ingresaron a una estancia y faenaron tres animales
Denuncia por cuatrerismo en la estancia San Luis, encontraron tres animales faenados, luego que delincuentes ingresaron rompiendo la tranquera.
Podrian mandar a los cuatreros a que hagan lo suyo en la LegislaturraResponderBorrar
Perfecto! Volvamos a ser dueños de nuestras tierras! Fuera terratenientesResponderBorrar