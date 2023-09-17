Denuncia por cuatrerismo, ingresaron a una estancia y faenaron tres animales

2 0 17 septiembre 2023 2023-09-17T08:37:00-03:00 Editar esta nota

Denuncia por cuatrerismo en la estancia San Luis, encontraron tres animales faenados, luego que delincuentes ingresaron rompiendo la tranquera.

Denuncia por cuatrerismo, ingresaron a una estancia y faenearon tres animales

Investigan nuevo caso de abigeato en estancia San Luis, donde delincuentes ingresaron rompiendo la tranquera y faenaron varios animales, dejando los elementos cortantes allí tirados. 

La Policía está avanzando en las averiguaciones para dar con los autores del hecho. “Se olvidaron un cuchillo y se están haciendo las pericias”, afirmó Rodrigo Lozada, el peón que encontró a los tres animales muertos y faenados.  

Labels:

COMPARTIR

Twitter Facebook Google Pinterest

COMENTARIOS

BLOGGER: 2
  1. Anónimoseptiembre 17, 2023

    Podrian mandar a los cuatreros a que hagan lo suyo en la Legislaturra

    ResponderBorrar
  2. Anónimoseptiembre 17, 2023

    Perfecto! Volvamos a ser dueños de nuestras tierras! Fuera terratenientes

    ResponderBorrar

Comentarios con insultos, repetidos, con mas de 500 caracteres, no serán publicados, los mismos son de exclusiva responsabilidad de quien los realiza y no representan, estos la opinión de Cronicas Fueguinas.

Nombre

Deportes,198,Espectaculos,51,Interes,1781,Interes General,2022,Internacionales,73,Locales,765,Noticias Nacionales,1060,Policiales,9947,Sociedad,3365,Tecno,55,Tendencias,86,Titulares,10145,Ultimas Noticias,8525,
ltr
item
Cronicas Fueguinas: Denuncia por cuatrerismo, ingresaron a una estancia y faenaron tres animales
Denuncia por cuatrerismo, ingresaron a una estancia y faenaron tres animales
Denuncia por cuatrerismo en la estancia San Luis, encontraron tres animales faenados, luego que delincuentes ingresaron rompiendo la tranquera.
https://blogger.googleusercontent.com/img/b/R29vZ2xl/AVvXsEjFH0HywxsSgkEwS3iybCaetZvbHwb800sZnKC7e0zg2WnhkzMw8GUMLxA_qHW-PhYvEtiQUEh2GYJt554KTeFYxXR-smRWVjehtdarJW00C-76IxQyFUKTKIXTBwA4_IDgCa0D2qKeny20TQidymOPRWs66yh-SaZjICIXvFy5GVwT1qCgXKBi/w640-h426/cuatrerismo-denuncia.jpg
https://blogger.googleusercontent.com/img/b/R29vZ2xl/AVvXsEjFH0HywxsSgkEwS3iybCaetZvbHwb800sZnKC7e0zg2WnhkzMw8GUMLxA_qHW-PhYvEtiQUEh2GYJt554KTeFYxXR-smRWVjehtdarJW00C-76IxQyFUKTKIXTBwA4_IDgCa0D2qKeny20TQidymOPRWs66yh-SaZjICIXvFy5GVwT1qCgXKBi/s72-w640-c-h426/cuatrerismo-denuncia.jpg
Cronicas Fueguinas
https://www.cronicasfueguinas.com/2023/09/denuncia-por-cuatrerismo-ingresaron-una.html
https://www.cronicasfueguinas.com/
https://www.cronicasfueguinas.com/
https://www.cronicasfueguinas.com/2023/09/denuncia-por-cuatrerismo-ingresaron-una.html
false
24399802
UTF-8
Cargar todas las Notas No se encontraron Notas Ver Todo Leer Mas Responder Cancelar respuesta Borrar Por Casa Paginas POSTEOS Mirar Todo RECOMENDADO ETIQUETAS ARCHIVO Buscar TODAS NOTAS No se encontró ninguna coincidencia Volver Domingo Lunes Martes Miercoles Jueves Viernes Sabado Do Lu Ma Mi Ju Vi Sa Enero Febrero Marzo Abril Mayo Junio Julio Agosto Septiembre Octubre Noviembre Diciembre Ene Feb Mar Abr Mayo Jun Jul Ago Sep Oct Nov Dic Ahora Hace 1 minuto Mas de 1 minuto atrás Hace 1 hora Mas de 1 hora atrás Ayer Mas 1 día atrás Mas 1 de semana atrás hace mas de 5 semanas Seguidores Seguir Contenido Premium, para Desbloquearlo PASO 1: Haga clic en Compartir en una red social PASO 2: Haz clic en el enlace de tu red social para desbloquear Contenido Copie todo el codigo Selecciones Todo Codigo Todos los códigos fueron copiados a su portapapeles No se pueden copiar los códigos / textos, presione [CTRL] + [C] (o CMD + C con Mac) para copiar Tabla de Contenidos